How to navigate Boise road closures and find free transportation during the Treefort Music Festival

BOISE — Treefort Music Fest kicked off Wednesday, bringing thousands of people to downtown Boise for the five-day celebration of music, art and community.

With the influx of attendees, the Ada County Highway District announced several road closures.

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Free ways to navigate traffic and transit at Treefort Music Fest

Broad Street is closed between Fifth and Sixth streets through noon on Monday, March 30.

Eighth Street is closed between Broad and Front streets Thursday through Saturday, reopening Sunday morning.

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Organizers are encouraging festivalgoers to leave their cars at home to avoid the extra traffic.

"A lot of streets are either going to be congested, closed, completely overrun by intoxicated people or just hard to get around," said volunteer Justin Masi.

To help people navigate downtown, free transportation options are available, including the Treeline shuttles through Valley Regional Transit.

"That goes on downtown, which goes through most of the big downtown parts where the venues are," Masi said.

The last ride on the Treeline bus will be Saturday night.

Luke Schaefer, a returning attendee, said driving is not worth the hassle, opting instead to use the greenbelt, walk, or ride bikes with friends. Bike parking is available near festival areas.

"Going between each venue and trying to find a place to lock up your bike or park your car is going to be a pain, so start at a central location and walk as much as you can," said Schaefer.

And he said it’s about the experience.

"Biking back with your buddies or walking and just talking about how good of a time you had, it's more of a social thing," Schaefer said.

Treefort runs through Sunday. And as crowds fill the downtown area, organizers ask everyone to be mindful.

"It also brings a lot of people downtown, so just being respectful of everybody's personal space and just enjoying yourself, and you know, just taking it easy," Masi said.

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