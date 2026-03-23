Treefort 2026 guide: Hundreds of artists and events taking over downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — One of Boise's biggest events of the year is right around the corner — Treefort 2026 will be taking over downtown Boise from Wednesday, March 25, to Sunday, March 29.

Founded in 2012, the festival features hundreds of artists, artwork installations, unique food, guest speakers and comedians, and so much more. Don't forget that many of the events are FREE, so even if you don't plan to buy a pass, there are plenty of fun, exciting shows and events to swing by.

MUSIC —

Treefort Music Fest, unlike many music festivals, doesn't cater to any particular genre, meaning you can find artists ranging from pop to country to jazz to electronic to folk — with over 500 artists, there will be a show for everyone to enjoy. The fest also features special Music Talks, which bring industry players together to discuss the future of music.

Treefort Music Fest headliners include recognizable names such as Geese, Father John Misty, Flipturn, Magdalena Bay, Mother Mother and many more. This year’s lineup also showcases emerging talent from around the world, including representation from Indonesia, Canada, The Bahamas, Sweden, Turkey and more, as well as a ton of artists from right here in the Treasure Valley.

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Throughout the 5-day festival, artists will be performing at dozens of venues throughout downtown Boise, including the Main Stage and the Bandshell at Julia Davis Park, Treefort Music Hall, Boise Brewing, the Shine Basement and Ballroom, Neurolux, and many more.

'FORTS' —

While "music" is in the name, Treefort Music Fest expands far beyond music, featuring 14 unique "forts" to explore, such as Alefort, Dragfort, and Comedyfort, many of which are free to attend.

Alefort (FREE)

Alefort 2026 is back at Julia Davis Park, offering brews from a variety of local, regional, and international breweries, plus wines, ciders, and a Zero Proof bar for non-alcoholic options.

Artfort (FREE)

Explore the vibrant visual arts scene at Artfort — dive into live dance, circus performances, and mural painting. A lot of Artfort 2026, which features artists like Ashley Dreyfus and Sector Seventeen, is held in the front half of Julia Davis which is free and open to all.

Comedyfort

Comedyfort runs March 27-29, featuring stand-up comedians, improv acts, and storytellers from across the country. All Comedyfort events require a 1-day or 5-day pass or an individual show ticket.

Dragfort

Dragfort returns this year, showcasing LGBTQIA+ culture with a mix of classic and new performers throughout all 5 days.

Filmfort

Filmfort 2026 will bring contemporary independent cinema to Boise from March 26-28, showcasing films like "Assets & Liabilities," "A Bird Came Down," "Brewer," and "Best Friends with the Devil." Screenings will be held at The Flicks and the Idaho Film Society, with access via festival passes, Filmfort badges for $45, or single-show tickets, which start at $13.

Foodfort

Foodfort 2026, the culinary segment of Treefort, kicks off on Wednesday with a "Foodfort Showdown," featuring a "Chopped" style competition. Other notable events include a "behind-the pass" demo at Kin Restaurant and the fourth annual Street Eats at Zoo Boise, showcasing Treasure Valley chefs. These events are not included with Treefort passes and will require you to buy an additional ticket.

Hackfort (FREE)

Hackfort kicks off with a free launch party at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, offering drinks, appetizers, and networking opportunities with Boise's tech community, presenters, and sponsors.

Kidfort (FREE)

Kidfort 2026 will be a highlight at the Treefort Music Fest in Julia Davis Park, offering free events for kids of all ages, including live performances, workshops, and hands-on activities. Among the featured attractions are music by Ants, Ants, Ants, crafting with Fluff Hardware, and the interactive Mini Mural by Emme Nye.

In addition, many Treefort Music Fest shows allow all ages, and children under 12 can attend for free when accompanied by an adult.

Podfort (FREE)

Podfort 2026 will showcase a variety of podcasts, from local history to comedy, with most events free and open to all ages. This year features "Bandsplain with Yasi Salek," an L.A.-based podcast where Salek invites expert guests on to help explain "cult bands and iconic artists."

Skatefort (FREE)

Boise Skateboard Association and Boise’s Parks & Recreation will host Skatefort on March 28 at Rhodes Skate Park — the free one-day event celebrates skateboarding, roller skating, and music in collaboration with the local skate community.

Storyfort (FREE)

Storyfort 2026 will feature notable authors, including Sam Lipstye, the New York Times-bestselling author of "No One Left to Come Looking For You," and Kimberly King Parsons, bestselling author of "We Were the Univiserse." The event offers a variety of free panels, readings, and experiences throughout the entire festival.

Yogafort

After a brief hiatus in 2025, Yogafort is returning to its usual full programming for 2026. Events are held all five-days of the festival at a handful of locations, including JUMP, Ananda Yoga Space, and Sage Yoga & Wellness. These events are included with a 5-day or 1-day wristband.

TICKETS —

There's a Treefort pass that's perfect for anyone, regardless of their schedule. Full 5-day passes are available for $396 (taxes included) and single-day passes are also available for Thursday, Friday, and Sunday for $172.50. Additionally, venue-specific passes can be purchased for the Main Stage, Treefort Music Hall, The Balcony, the Knitting Factory, and more.

And if you're only interested in one of the "forts," separate tickets can also be purchased for those. For tickets, lineups, and the full schedule of events, click here.