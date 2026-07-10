Family remembers Jordan Harbst as ‘one of Boise’s brightest lights’ after Greenbelt killing

BOISE, Idaho — The family of Jordan Harbst is remembering him as a loving son and friend after his death along the Boise River Greenbelt earlier this week.

Harbst’s parents, Josh and Mary, and his sister, Gea, said they are devastated by the loss and described the 25-year-old as “one of Boise’s brightest lights.”

In a statement shared with Idaho News 6 before an arrest was made, the family said, “We are devastated and completely heartbroken.” They asked anyone with information that could help investigators find answers to contact the Boise Police Department.

After a suspect was arrested in connection with Harbst’s death, the family shared an update through a GoFundMe page thanking the Boise Police Department and the detectives who investigated the case.

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The family said investigators approached the case with professionalism, determination and compassion, adding that knowing justice is being pursued has brought some comfort during an unimaginable time.

The GoFundMe page also thanks the Boise community for its support through prayers, donations and messages of encouragement. According to the fundraiser, more than $45,000 has been raised to help with funeral expenses and support the family as they grieve.

The family said through the fundraiser that additional support will help them honor Jordan’s memory and explore opportunities to create a foundation in his name.

“Jordan will never be forgotten,” the family said in the GoFundMe update.

In an arraignment Friday afternoon, prosecutors said Harbst and the suspect did not know each other.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean’s office extended condolences to Harbst’s family and thanked the Boise Police Department for its work identifying a suspect in the case.

“The mayor extends her condolences to the family and friends of the victim and would like to thank BPD for their hard work in quickly identifying a suspect in this tragic case,” the mayor’s press secretary said in a statement.

The mayor’s office said the killing was “an extremely rare occurrence in Boise” and encouraged Greenbelt users to take safety precautions, including being aware of their surroundings, traveling with a group or friend when possible, and reporting anything unusual.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Friday night, July 10, at 11:59 p.m. along the Boise Greenbelt between 11th Street and Pioneer to honor Harbst’s life.

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