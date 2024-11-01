Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Boise

Actions

Haunted Halloween Trolley Tours in the Treasure Valley

Boise Trolley Tours puts on several themed tours throughout the year
Senior reporter Roland Beres visits Boise's Haunted Trolley Tours.
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — Senior reporter Roland Beres is visiting the Boise Trolley Tours for a look at the annual Haunted Halloween Trolley tour.

  • Boise Trolley Tours offers a variety of tours throughout Boise, including a Historical Tour, a Hysterical Comedy Tour, a Scenic City Tour, and more.
  • The 2024 Halloween Trolley Tours sold out, but there are several other themed and holiday tours coming up.
  • Tickets for the annual Christmas Lights Tour are already on sale starting at $22 for adults and $15 for kids.
  • The trolley holds 31 passengers for any given tour.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Downtown Boise reporter Riley Shoemaker