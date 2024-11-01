Haunted Halloween Trolley Tours in the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — Senior reporter Roland Beres is visiting the Boise Trolley Tours for a look at the annual Haunted Halloween Trolley tour.
- Boise Trolley Tours offers a variety of tours throughout Boise, including a Historical Tour, a Hysterical Comedy Tour, a Scenic City Tour, and more.
- The 2024 Halloween Trolley Tours sold out, but there are several other themed and holiday tours coming up.
- Tickets for the annual Christmas Lights Tour are already on sale starting at $22 for adults and $15 for kids.
- The trolley holds 31 passengers for any given tour.