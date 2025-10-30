Suspect in custody following police standoff near JUMP in downtown Boise, traffic backed up on connector

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — There is currently a large police presence near 11th and Myrtle by JUMP in downtown Boise this evening.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Boise Police Department responded to reports of an intoxicated motorist who was driving recklessly. The driver's car reportedly had been damaged in a collision before entering downtown, where the driver ultimately crashed their pickup truck on Myrtle and 11th Street.

Victoria Rodriguez / Idaho News 6

Idaho State Police and Boise Police arrived on the scene, and after multiple attempts to speak with the driver, the suspect refused to exit their vehicle. Officers then deployed "pepper ball rounds" into the vehicle in the hopes of getting the suspect to leave their truck. Those attempts were unsuccessful, but by 5:40 p.m., officers were able to take the suspect into custody.

Bystanders shared photos from the scene that showed officers with guns drawn.

Andrew Schoppe

Boise Police is reporting that Myrtle Street is closed at 11th while officers work to clear the scene. Drivers headed into downtown are asked to find alternate routes. Eastbound traffic on the Connector is heavily backed up.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

WATCH: Suspect taken into police custody following a crash on 11th and Myrtle Street.