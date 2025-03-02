Governor Little shares data showing significant opposition to school choice bill

BOISE, Idaho — This past week, Idaho Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 93 into law, which provides a $5,000 tax credit for K-12 students who wish to pursue educational opportunities outside of the public school system. That credit is currently funded by $50 million that was set aside from the Idaho State General Fund.

Before he signed the bill into law, Governor Little received public input on the matter, most of which was in heavy opposition to HB-93.

According to a spokesperson for the Governor, their office received a total of 37,457 calls and emails on the subject. 32,366 of those urged Gov. Little to veto the bill. That equates to 86.4% of all correspondence being opposed to the law. The governor's office also indicated that duplicate phone calls and emails were removed from the overall tally.

"Gov. Little considers a variety of factors in weighing his decision on any bill that reaches his desk," said a spokesperson for the Governor.

During his annual State of the State Address, Gov. Little said that properly funding public schools remains a top priority even as school choice becomes adopted in the Gem State. "Adequately funding public schools is both our constitutional and our moral obligation, and we will not abandon that obligation," explained the Governor.