The theme to Governor Little's State of the State Address was Keeping Promises

BOISE, Idaho — The State of the State is the Governor’s chance to set goals for this year’s session. The theme of Governor Brad Little’s 2025 State of the State Address was Keeping Promises.

After congratulating the legislators on their recent elections, Governor Little didn’t waste any time getting right into the topic of education. “We are the leader in education freedom," he said.

Governor Little said the State will continue to prioritize first and foremost our public schools. “Adequately funding public schools is both our constitutional and our moral obligation and we will not abandon that obligation. We have significantly improved teacher pay and health benefits, increased funding for literacy, and began to address the longstanding facilities needs in schools across Idaho.”

The Governor recognized the growing desire to expand school choice, especially for students with unique physical or developmental conditions, and announced he would recommend 50 million dollars to further expand education options for Idaho families. Little said. “Just like we do with every taxpayer dollar that is spent in government, we will ensure there is oversight in school choice. Why? Because accountability in government is an Idaho value, and it is what taxpayers demand and deserve, " Little said.



Probably the longest round of applause came when the Governor said the state has kept our promises to Idahoans by standing sense values…and that Idaho was the first state to take action to defend women’s sports. “I was incredibly proud of the Boise State woman’s volleyball team for standing up for what’s right, " Little said. "Generations have worked hard to guarantee our girls, and women can play fair and square. To our female athletes, we will continue to fight for you.” The women’s volleyball team canceled games against San Jose State because of a transgender athlete.

Idaho News 6 will continue to bring you gavel-to-gavel coverage of the 2025 Legislative session.