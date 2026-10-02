‘Government overreach’: Union Block owner’s attorney responds as Boise moves toward building repairs

BOISE, Idaho — A judge has cleared the way for Boise to begin repairs on the sidewalk outside the historic Union Block Building, which has been blocked off for nearly 3 years.

WATCH: What’s next for Downtown Boise’s historic Union Block Building

Boise seeks contractors to repair Union Block sidewalk after judge ruling

The city is now seeking contractors to make repairs to the street and sidewalk. In a statement to Idaho News 6, a city spokesperson said, “The Court affirmed the city’s authority in August.”

"We as taxpayers would like to walk through and not have this eyesore," said Courtney Davis, a neighbor in Downtown Boise.

Fencing, blocked parking, and a closed sidewalk have forced people to find another way through the area for years. Davis works in downtown Boise and regularly walks the stretch outside the building.

"I would love to see a sidewalk," Davis said.

As we previously reported, the city ordered the building vacated in November 2023, citing structural instability and public safety concerns.

RELATED | Pedestrians, businesses frustrated as Union Block Building saga continues

In a statement to Idaho News 6, property owner Ken Howell’s attorney disputed those findings.

“It is our position that this is a classic case of government overreach. The City had no reasonable basis whatsoever to declare the building “dangerous”. Indeed, the Building was safe when it was condemned by the City and remains safe today,” the attorney wrote.

The attorney added that Howell is “also very eager to see the sidewalk in front of Union Block Building open as soon as possible.”

That desire for an open sidewalk is shared by Davis, who wants a more accessible route through the area.

"It would just be nice to have an easy pathway. It is annoying that you have to go down and back up, and I would like to get this done," Davis said.

Across the street at Fluff Hardware, Rachael Vassion says the closures limit customer parking and make getting through the area a challenge.

"It's always changing out here how they're making the lanes flow, and that can be a little bit challenging too, so it'd be really great to see that all cleaned up," Vassion said.

City Council authorized $2.7 million for repairs in 2024. But the city said the final cost and scope are still undetermined, and who ultimately pays is an issue the court will consider later.

READ MORE | Federal judge dismisses lawsuit filed by owner of condemned Union Block Building

The legal fight isn't over. Building owner Ken Howell is appealing a federal court ruling, and a separate case remains pending in Ada County. Howell's attorney says the owner has taken every reasonable step to address the city's concerns and says, in part:

"Plans for the Building have been approved by the City, which will, if my client is allowed to complete that work, restore a historic landmark that Boise can be proud of."

RELATED | What’s next for Union Block? Legal expert says court fight could take another year

Vassion hopes to see businesses return.

"I'm sure, like, I'm 100% sure if there were businesses open on that side of the road we'd be seeing a lot more foot traffic down on this side," Vassion said.

The city said this project is focused on the public safety of reopening the sidewalk and street, not getting the building ready for tenants. The city is accepting contractor proposals through Oct. 15.