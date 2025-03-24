Gov. Little hosts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to highlight the Balanced Budget Amendment campaign

BOISE, Idaho — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is traveling to Idaho and Montana this week in support of the Balanced Budget constitutional amendment campaign, was hosted in Boise by Governor Little on Monday morning.

Doug Lock-Smith

There are two ways to change the U.S. Constitution — Congress can pass an amendment with a two-thirds vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, then send it to the states for approval. The second method requires at least 34 states to ask Congress to hold a convention to propose new amendments.

Recently, several states have been trying to use the second method to propose a balanced budget amendment.

In the recent letter, 26 republican governors, including Little, offer their help in reaching a balanced federal budget. Specifically, they request Congress, " work alongside him [President Donald Trump] to solidify the efficiencies that are found into law."