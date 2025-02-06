Governor Little attends Trump's executive order barring transgender athletes from competing in women's sports

BOISE, Idaho — On the same day that a large group assembled to protest against the Trump Administration's policies, the President on Wednesday held a large gathering in Washington. Governor Brad Little was in attendance for the signing of an executive order that prohibits transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.

"With this executive order the war on women's sports is over. The policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy."

Governor Brad Little was at the White House with other Governor's and dignitaries to witness President Trump signing the executive order. "President Trump finally put an end to the insanity in woman's sports. Idaho being the first state in my proclamation to defend woman's sports. Finally it comes to an end. No more will our woman who are protected under Title 9 have to compete against biological males."

In 2020 Little signed a bill banning transgender athletes from woman's sports in Idaho. That law remains blocked in the courts.

During his 2025 State of the State Address Little praised the Boise State women's volleyball team for the decision not to play games against San Jose State because of a Transgender player.

One of the speakers at Wednesday's Anti-Trump rally who identifies as a trans woman, told the crowd this. "The new administration will only recognize two genders male and female. It gets worse. I didn't believe this would happen. Like many of us I thought he's all talk. He talks a big game, but he didn't care enough about us to do anything until he did. There's transgender bans on troops and sports players. He's removing LGBTQ plus terms from and I quote every federal rule agency regulation contract grant a piece of legislation that exists."

We'll have to see how exactly Trump's ban on transgender sports will be enforced.

