BOISE, Idaho — A fight caught on camera on Greek Row at the University of Idaho left a 26-year-old DoorDash driver with a traumatic brain injury – and his family says they’re still waiting for accountability.

Video circulating online shows the confrontation escalating in the street as a crowd stands nearby.

In the video, Austen Dawson – out making a delivery – is thrown to the ground, his head hitting the pavement as the other man continues to punch him. Moments later, the crowd scatters.

WATCH: A fight on Greek Row at the University of Idaho left a 26-year-old DoorDash driver with a traumatic brain injury.

Family of DoorDash driver injured in Greek Row fight says they’re still waiting for accountability

Austen's father, Adam Dawson of Nampa, says a group of sorority members ran to help his son until first responders arrived.

“It’s been really emotional. It’s been pretty hard,” Adam Dawson said. “He was just this side of death. I was afraid he was going to die the entire time. It’s a lot.”

Austen suffered a traumatic brain injury and spent days in a medically induced coma. He’s now awake and starting rehabilitation, relearning basic skills.

Adam Dawson says his son’s friends were gaming online when the fight happened and accidentally recorded audio of the incident.

“In the audio, you can hear the crowd react to him getting his head slammed on the curb. And then you can hear somebody say, ‘Don’t, stop it,’” Dawson said. “They continue to go for a couple more seconds, and Austin’s face is all beat up in the front.”

He says he gave that recording to detectives, who are also reviewing the video.

In a news release, the Moscow Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing.

As of now, no charges have been filed. The department added that the fight involved two adult men, not multiple attackers, and warned against harassment or threats toward anyone involved.

The University of Idaho’s Phi Delta Theta fraternity said the individual involved in the fight has been removed from membership, writing that the incident “does not reflect our house or chapter.”

“The detectives need to make the right decision,” Adam Dawson said. “The kid needs to be charged with something. It’s attempted murder.”

Austen’s family says they’re grateful he’s alive – now beginning rehabilitation – but they won’t stop pushing for accountability.