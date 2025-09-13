BOISE, Idaho — A former Boise School District student has filed a tort claim seeking more than $1 million in damages, alleging that administrators failed to protect her from years of bullying, harassment, and abuse.

Ashley Green and her mother, Emma, filed the notice of claim on Sept. 8. They allege that between 2015 and 2023, Ashley reported repeated incidents of bullying and threats at Trail Wind Elementary, Les Bois Junior High, and Timberline High School, but say the district did not do enough to intervene.

WATCH: Former student speaks exclusively with Idaho News 6 about their $1M tort claim against Boise schools.

EXCLUSIVE: Former Boise student, mother speak on $1M tort claim alleging years of bullying, abuse

“I went up to [the principal at Trail Wind Elementary], and I was like, 'hey, this is happening still. I don’t know what to do. It’s ruining my life. I don’t want to be alive because of this,'” Ashley Green recounted in an interview.

Her mother, Emma Green, said Ashley’s concerns were too often brushed aside, even though she says her daughter was a constant presence on campus, often volunteering and meeting with staff.

“She just didn’t feel like she was being taken seriously,” Emma said.

The claim describes Ashley’s elementary years at Trail Wind, where she alleges the principal dismissed her pleas for help and, at times, physically struck her or dragged her to the office, leaving marks.

“She would drag me from my classroom or from recess into her office, and it would leave marks on me,” Ashley said.

By junior high, Ashley says a close friend sexually harassed her and once held a knife to her back in the science lab, warning her not to tell anyone. The family claims district staff failed to notify law enforcement or effectively enforce Title IX protections.

“And telling my child that boys will be boys— that’s not acceptable behavior,” Emma said.

The filing says the bullying continued at Timberline High School, where Ashley was suspended after calling a bully’s parent for help.

The Boise School District declined to comment on the tort claim, citing pending litigation. In a statement, district spokesperson Dan Hollar said the district takes the safety and well-being of students seriously and has policies and training in place to respond to reports of bullying and abuse.

Ashley and her mother say they hope their claim encourages other students to come forward.