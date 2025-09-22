BOISE, Idaho — Family and friends filled a small area of the park with food, photos, and the little things Onyx loved — stuffed animals, jelly bracelets, and the chokers she wore every day. Her mother, Crystal Thompson, said the vigil was meant to celebrate Onyx’s personality and bright future, not the way she died.

“She had such a wonderful personality, and such a bright future ahead of her. We just want to remember her for her life, not her death,” Thompson said.

Onyx’s adoptive father, 51-year-old Delbert Cornish, is the man charged with her death.

He’s now facing multiple criminal counts, including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon, assault with the intent to commit murder, and an animal-cruelty charge for allegedly killing the teen’s cat after her death.

Dozens gather at Julia Davis Park to honor 18-year-old Onyx Cornish

The items on the memorial table were purposely personal — the teddy bear Onyx carried for years, the waist measuring tape she used to alter clothes, and safety pins she favored for styling.

Her brother, Lucian Cornish, said the family planned the outdoor celebration because it fit the way Onyx lived and what she would have wanted.

“Everything here represents her… it just feels very Onyx-y. We wanted it to be a celebration of life—something she would’ve wanted,” Lucian said.

Friends echoed that sentiment, remembering late-night talks and the way Onyx could make people feel seen. “One time we stayed up all night to do our makeup for nothing… we just ended up talking for hours,” longtime friend Kaylee Needles recalled.

Thompson said the community’s response has been a comfort — neighbors, former teachers and even people who didn’t know Onyx showed up to offer food, hugs and support.

“People that didn’t even know her came and gave me a hug… I’m so grateful,” she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses during this time. Delbert Cornish is scheduled to return to court on October 14.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.