Downtown Boise library to close first floor for yearlong remodel

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — The downtown Boise Public Library is starting a major renovation project that will close the first floor for 9 to 12 months beginning in September.

Library Director Jessica Dorr said the remodel is aimed at making the building safer, more accessible and more welcoming for the community.

“We are getting ready for a really exciting renovation project,” Dorr said. “What they're aimed at is making this space a safe and welcoming community space for everyone in our community.”

The project will bring new ADA-compliant features, a redesigned circulation desk and expanded space for youth and teen programming.

“We’ll be putting in family restrooms with changing tables, new electrical, plumbing and HVAC,” Dorr said. “What I’m excited about is using that as an opportunity to make the space better for the public, for library programs, and for staff.”

While the first floor is closed, all services will move upstairs. Visitors will need to use the staircase or elevator at the entrance to access the second and third floors.

The entire library will shut down for one week, from Sept. 2–8, to complete the transition. After that, the second and third floors will remain open with books, computers and programs available during construction.

One regular library visitor said the closure is a small price to pay for the improvements.

“I think it’s great. I don’t mind at all that they’re closed a week because it’s going to work out better for everybody,” the visitor said. “They’re so accommodating… all you have to do is go upstairs and you can still use it. Boise deserves a really cool library.”

The full renovation is expected to take 9 to 12 months. When it’s complete, library officials say visitors can expect a brighter, more accessible and more welcoming space.