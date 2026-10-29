Domestic violence survivor shares how the WCA shaped her future after childhood trauma

BOISE, Idaho — Chloe Thompson fled abuse with her mother at age 8 and found safety at the WCA in downtown Boise. Years later, she returned to work there and give back.

The WCA, formerly known as the Women's and Children's Alliance, provides services to people who have experienced domestic abuse and/or sexual assault.

Thompson was just eight years old when she and her mother had to seek safety at the shelter.

WATCH: How WCA shaped a survivor’s life after childhood domestic violence

Domestic violence survivor shares how WCA shaped her life after childhood trauma

Thompson said she opened a bedroom door one night and saw her mom being attacked. When her mom told her to run, Thompson said she couldn't.

"I run over to her, I get on top of him. He throws me off and I hit my back against the bed frame and then I fall to the ground and I'm in so much pain," Thompson said.

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Thompson said she got back up, grabbed the house phone and threatened to call 911. When the man came after her, Thompson and her mom ran out the back door.

"We didn't take anything that night. We just jumped in the car that we had and just left," Thompson said.

They eventually made it to the WCA. Thompson said after years of living in fear, she felt something different walking through the front door.

"I just immediately felt this sense of peace, and I've never felt that in my entire life up to that point," Thompson said.

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Thompson and her mom stayed at the WCA for about three months. She said they received counseling and support, while her mom learned skills to help them rebuild a life of their own.

CEO Laura Honn said the WCA serves around 4,000 people a year, but keeping those services available takes resources.

"One thing that's been particularly challenging for us is that federal funding unfortunately continues to decline, specifically for domestic abuse services," Honn said.

Honn said that funding helps keep a range of services available, including safe shelter for people leaving abuse.

"Clients can stay there for up to seven months. We really try and help them move forward by providing wraparound services. That's things like counseling, case management, financial empowerment, and all of those things take place whilst they're living in our safe," Honn said.

For Thompson, the help she received made an impression that stuck long after she and her mom left. Years later, she came back to the WCA — this time, to work there and help others.

"I really wanted to give back to something that completely changed my life," Thompson said.

And now, she's getting ready for another new start.

"I'm moving across the country. I'm moving to New York City. I would have never been able to take this leap if I didn't have the groundwork that the WCA gave me and my mom," Thompson said.

Find more information about the WCA and its resources on their website.