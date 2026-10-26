BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Victim Services Center is seeing an increase in calls for service involving domestic violence and sexual assault, its executive director says, as local providers work together to connect survivors with medical care, counseling, and legal support.

Trina Allen, the center’s executive director, believes population growth and greater awareness of abuse are contributing to more people reporting it.

“We live in a very beautiful place. Boise, Ada County, our Treasure Valley is really family-friendly. But that does not mean that there is not abuse that happens every day,” Allen said.

WATCH | Where survivors of domestic violence can find help in Ada County—

Domestic Violence Awareness Month puts focus on resources in Ada County

For someone experiencing domestic violence, seeking help can be frightening, said Lauren Smith, regional chief nursing officer at Saint Alphonsus.

“Sometimes people are sad, sometimes they’re angry. A lot of times they’re really scared,” Smith said.

Smith said patients may first seek care at an emergency department. Exams are conducted confidentially, and patients can be connected with services beyond the hospital, including support at the Ada County Victim Services Center.

The center brings together partners offering counseling, medical care, and legal support. Free filing workshops are held twice a month, allowing people leaving an unsafe situation to access civil attorney support without an appointment, Allen said.

A separate case orientation resource program helps domestic violence victims learn about available resources and what to expect in the court process.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and also marks the 25th anniversary of the Ada County Community Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner team, a partnership between St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus.

The team has 10 specially trained registered nurses who provided 165 exams over the past 12 months, according to St. Luke’s. The exams took place at emergency departments and the victim services center.

Smith, a former forensic nurse examiner, said the community has expanded the services available to patients and their loved ones.

“I think what’s really exciting is all of the connections that the Ada County Victim Services Center has really done to provide support for patients and their loved ones so that nobody slips through the cracks,” Smith said.

Allen said the center offers support to people seeking information, planning to leave an abusive relationship, or ready to take that step.

“I would want people to know that you’re not alone,” Allen said. “This is a really scary process ... but we’re here for you.”

The Ada County Victim Services Center is at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise and can be reached at 208-577-4400. Allen said the center is open 24 hours a day, and its services are free.