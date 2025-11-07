BOISE, Idaho — Many dog owners look forward to Nov. 1, when Ann Morrison Park, the Youth Optimist Sports Complex, and the Simplot Sports Complex all become designated off-leash dog areas until the end of February.

On any given day, you can find dogs and their owners enjoying Ann Morrison Park, one of the city's most iconic green spaces, without a leash in sight.

Check out the video to see dogs playing in the park

Dog owners are grateful for seasonal off-leash privileges in Boise

"I just want to thank the City of Boise for making this available to us," said Vanessa Sinclair, who operates her own dog-sitting business. "Being able to come here is such a wonderful option."

Pamela Gadd marks Nov. 1 on her calendar as she looks forward to bringing her three golden doodles down to the park to run around, play, and socialize with other dogs.

"My family lives for Nov. 1 because that is when we can start bringing the puppies here," said Gadd. "Sometimes we bring a ball and throw it, but on days like this, when there are so many dogs, we don't have to."

I've taken my dog down to the park several times this week, and I've noticed that youth teams are still practicing soccer, lacrosse, and other sports, so it is important to keep your dog under control.

Visitors to the park should still bring a leash along just in case their pups get a little rowdy or encroach on others' activities.

Lately, I've tried teaching my own dog, Chief, not to chase frisbees while I play disc golf. However, my training session went sideways as the disc quickly became Chief's favorite toy.

For that reason, I avoid the course altogether or put him on the leash to prevent him from chasing down someone else's discs.

It's also really important to pick up after your dog and dispose of their waste. Having off-leash dog privileges during the winter months also comes with increased responsibility.

Every time you pick up after your dog or put them on a leash when necessary, you're ensuring the off-leash policy remains for future generations of dogs and dog lovers.

"I see everyone always picking up after their dogs. I know that is a controversy on the trails, but here— you just don’t see it here," said Gadd. "I think everybody understands what a gift this is, and we don’t want to ruin it."