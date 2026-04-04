Democratic Caucus speaks on legislative session; GOP a no-show for closing remarks

BOISE, Idaho — The 2026 legislative session has come to a close with Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke announcing "Sine Die" on April 2, closing the months-long venture.

Typically, when the session closes, leadership from both parties' caucuses speaks on how they believe the months-long legislation debate went. This year, the GOP decided not to speak in the session, leaving the minority party as the sole hosts with closing remarks.



WATCH | Democratic leaders deliver closing remarks following the close of the 2026 legislative session—

Democratic Caucus speak on legislative session; GOP a no show for closing remarks

“Usually, we follow the republicans after they do their press conference, but they are missing in action here today, and actually, I don’t blame them because if I were them, I wouldn’t be very proud to show my face to the press at this point either,” said Senator Melissa Wintrow.

Wintrow, Representative Ilana Rubel, and Representative Steve Berch all spoke on this year's session, calling it a "tsunami of ridiculous bills."

“What we want is good government that serves the needs of the people of Idaho, and we are not getting that. This was not good governance at any level, and it hasn’t been for some time," said Rubel.

RELATED | Idaho lawmakers bring 2026 session to a close, final bills await governor's decision

Hundreds of bills relating to spending, education, and immigration came through the Idaho Statehouse this year, and minority leaders say they felt that affordability was not a major focus for the Republican majority.

The three Idaho democratic leaders also spoke on the lack of support for businesses and first responders. The Democrats are asking Idahoans to consider this when they head to the polls later this year.

“We ask the people of Idaho to remember in November and empower us so that we can meet the people's needs," concluded Rubel.