BOISE, Idaho — Construction is underway on Idaho’s new firing squad execution facility as the state prepares to make it the primary method of execution starting July 1.

The Idaho Department of Correction says the facility is currently in progress, with an estimated cost of about $911,000. Officials say it is expected to be completed in time for staff training ahead of the policy change.

WATCH: Construction underway on Idaho firing squad facility as advocates plan protest

Construction underway on Idaho firing squad facility

The shift comes after years of challenges with lethal injection, including the failed execution of Idaho inmate Thomas Creech in 2024. Lawmakers later passed legislation making the firing squad the state’s primary method of execution.

“The firing squad would be much easier… it’s quick and it really is the most humane method of carrying out the death penalty,” said Bruce Skaug, who sponsored the 2025 bill.

Skaug acknowledged opposition to the death penalty but said the policy reflects current Idaho law.

“I respect people who don’t want the death penalty, but that is the law… for certain terrible situations,” he said.

As construction moves forward, advocacy groups are planning a protest Tuesday outside Cator Ruma & Associates, the firm contracted to help design the execution chamber.

The event is being organized by Worth Rises and Death Penalty Action, along with faith leaders and community members. Organizers say they plan to deliver more than 2,000 petition signatures and a letter signed by over 30 interfaith leaders, calling on the company to withdraw from the project and commit to not participating in execution-related work in the future.

The demonstration is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday outside the company’s office on South Orchard Street in Boise.

Speakers are expected to include advocacy leaders as well as Randy Gardner, whose brother was executed by firing squad in Utah.

Celina Chapin, chief advocacy officer with Worth Rises, a criminal justice advocacy group, said the protest is aimed at applying pressure to companies involved in building execution infrastructure.

“We’re really representing thousands of people who… don’t believe that we should have the death penalty at all,” Chapin said.

Abraham Bonowitz, executive director of Death Penalty Action, said companies play a key role in whether executions can move forward.

“It takes an entire chain of people saying yes to make executions possible… the chamber cannot be built unless somebody is willing to build it,” Bonowitz said.

Advocates are also raising concerns about cost and the use of taxpayer dollars.

“Idaho taxpayers are spending upwards of a million dollars for what’s essentially a stadium for witnessing executions by shooting,” Bonowitz said.

The Idaho Department of Correction says it is still developing final procedures for how executions will be carried out, including whether a remotely operated system will be used. Officials say a final standard operating procedure will be released once it is complete.