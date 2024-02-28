LIVE UPDATES: The execution of Thomas Creech

Thomas Creech, a convicted killer and mass murderer is set to be put to death by lethal injection at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 28th. This article will be updated continuously with details as Creech's execution commences.



UPDATE: As of 10 a.m., all witnesses have been briefed on the execution process and have been escorted to the chamber viewing area. The execution is expected to start momentarily.

Execution protesters have been seen outside the statehouse ahead of Creech's execution.

Less than two hours before Creech's execution, the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to block his execution from being stopped or delayed. His death is scheduled for 10 a.m. February 28.

In preparation for today's execution, Creech visited with his wife and his religious advisor throughout the evening and into the morning.

For his last meal, Creech had fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner rolls, and ice cream.