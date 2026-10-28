BOISE, Idaho — Physicians, mothers and model and author Chrissy Teigen gathered Wednesday at Treefort Music Hall to urge Idaho voters to support Proposition 1, sharing personal experiences they said underscore the stakes of the reproductive rights measure.

The proposal would protect abortion before fetal viability and allow it afterward in medical emergencies. It also covers decisions involving contraception, fertility treatment, childbirth and miscarriage care.

With Election Day approaching, speakers connected their support for the measure to their experiences with pregnancy complications, fertility treatment and access to medical care.

Teigen, who lived in Idaho Falls when she was young, met privately with Idaho mothers before taking the stage. She described their stories as “funny, heartbreaking, maddening” and “really, really hopeful.”

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen shares abortion experience at Boise rally for Proposition 1

Chrissy Teigen joins Idaho mothers, physicians in push for Proposition 1

Their experiences connected with her own. Teigen described suffering a placental abruption around 20 weeks into her pregnancy and said she did not initially understand the care she received.

“I thought I was miscarrying. I thought it was a miscarriage for a full year,” Teigen said.

She later understood she had received an abortion. Teigen said she was fortunate to receive the care she needed in California and wants Idaho families to have that same access close to home.

“Every time I'm reminded that behind all these headlines and debates, there are real people and there is real hurt happening when this care doesn't happen,” she said.

Personal experiences with pregnancy also shape opposition to the measure.

Amy Haycock, who plans to vote against Proposition 1, previously spoke with Idaho News 6 about her son, who was born at 24 weeks, and the bond her family shares with him.

“It’s just blessed our whole family dynamic,” Haycock said.

At Wednesday’s rally, speaker Whitney Montgomery described how her support for Proposition 1 puts her publicly at odds with her father, David Ripley, founder and executive director of Idaho Chooses Life.

“What may surprise you is that David Ripley has a daughter, me,” Montgomery told the crowd.

Montgomery said in vitro fertilization made her a mother and explained why she supports writing protections for fertility treatment into Idaho law. She also questioned how her father’s public advocacy fits with her experience as his daughter.

“I have spent years trying to understand how someone can dedicate his life to saving babies while ignoring his own,” Montgomery said.

Ripley previously spoke with Idaho News 6 in April about his opposition to expanding abortion access.

“It’s not a bumper sticker and it’s not a political cause," Ripley said. "It’s a matter of life and death."

As the campaign enters its final days, Proposition 1 campaign leader Melanie Folwell said supporters must turn the petition drive that qualified the measure for the ballot into votes to pass it.

“We need everybody who signed to vote, and we need them to bring three friends, and with that we win,” Folwell said.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Find more election coverage with Idaho News 6’s voter guide.