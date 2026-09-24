Boise's first Dunkin Donuts to replace Papa Murphy’s pizza

BOISE, Idaho — We asked the question back in January...

Could the Treasure Valley be getting its first Dunkin Donuts?

The answer appears to be yes!

KIVI has obtained the site plan for a brand new Dunkin Donuts opening at 6940 W. State Street in Boise.

If that spot sounds familiar, it's currently Papa Murphy’s pizza.

While this particular zoning area prohibits new drive-thru installations, there already is one on location which is allowed to be used.

What remains unclear is when the Dunkin will be built and ready to open.