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Boise's first Dunkin Donuts to replace Papa Murphy’s pizza

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Allie Triepke / KIVI
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BOISE, Idaho — We asked the question back in January...

Could the Treasure Valley be getting its first Dunkin Donuts?

The answer appears to be yes!

KIVI has obtained the site plan for a brand new Dunkin Donuts opening at 6940 W. State Street in Boise.

If that spot sounds familiar, it's currently Papa Murphy’s pizza.

While this particular zoning area prohibits new drive-thru installations, there already is one on location which is allowed to be used.

What remains unclear is when the Dunkin will be built and ready to open.

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