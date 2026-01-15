Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Could the Treasure Valley get its first Dunkin'? Two franchise groups are on the hunt

Allie Triepke / KIVI
BOISE, Idaho — Coffee fans, get ready: Dunkin’ may soon join the Treasure Valley’s coffee and donut scene. Two franchise groups are actively looking for locations in the Boise area, according to JP Green with TOK Commercial.

The groups are looking at both existing drive-thru sites and new construction opportunities. Green says how quickly stores open will depend on how fast the right spots are found and built out, adding that there is no official timeline.

TOK Commercial is working with one franchise group, while Summitt Commercial is helping the other, Green said.

