Boise Veterans' Home is full speed ahead on landmark expansion project

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Idaho State Veterans Home expansion is well underway, a project local veterans have waited years to see come to fruition.

"It was a monumental moment, honestly, considering the hard work that we put in to just get to this point," said Chief Administrator Mark Tschampl of the lengthy process to get construction going.

Almost two years ago, Tschampl told us how frustrating it was to apply and then be denied a building waiver to start construction on a much-needed expansion project.

"These are our most vulnerable veterans; they literally need 24/7 medical care," explained Tschampl.

The delay was caused by the Build America/Buy America Act, which requires federal infrastructure projects to use building materials produced in the United States. That includes iron, steel, manufactured products, and construction materials.

"There's nothing wrong with the Build America/Buy America Act," said Tschampl. "The problem is American manufacturing hasn't caught up to it yet."

Idaho News 6 kept a close eye on the progress from day one, and suddenly things began to progress in the Spring of 2025.

"By March of 2025, we actually had the physical copy of the waiver, and we were full speed ahead," recalled Tschampl.

Tschampl recently gave Idaho News 6 Senior Reporter Don Nelson a tour of the site.

"This red dot line is the existing building as it stands right, and currently behind us— they're demoing this part of the building right here to make way for the new building, which will be this large L and extend all the way down this driveway," demonstrated Tschampl.

When completed in a couple of years, the veteran care will increase from around 80 to 122 residents, complete with their own rooms and bathrooms.

"Back in the old military days, we shared bunk rooms and stuff like that. They shouldn't have to do that anymore."

