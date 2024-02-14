Boise School Board Trustee arrested for protesting for climate action, again.

Boise School District Board Trustee Shiva Rajbhandari was arrested while protesting for climate action at President Joe Biden's campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday.

Related: Boise School Board Trustee Shiva Rajbhandari tackled while protesting Ron DeSantis

Related: Local activist and school board member arrested at protest in New York City

In a video posted to the Sunrise Movement's X account, Rajbhandari was being taken to the back of a Wilmington Police vehicle while urging President Joe Biden to declare a climate emergency.

In the video, Rajbhandari is wearing a Sunrise Movement t-shirt. In the post, the group says they are calling for Biden to end "the fossil fuel era, create green union jobs, and prepare for climate disasters."

BREAKING: 21 young people just got arrested at Biden’s campaign HQ.



We are demanding that he end the fossil fuel era, create green union jobs, and prepare for climate disasters. Biden, this is your legacy. Time to listen and declare a climate emergency. pic.twitter.com/OwCvShJkwG — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) February 12, 2024

"Biden, this is your legacy," the group wrote on X. "Time to listen and declare a climate emergency."

On Rajbhandari's own Instagram page, he posted pictures from the protest with the caption, "Let the life I lead speak for me #GenGND."

That hashtag refers to a movement called "Generation Green New Deal", which advocates for climate change legislation.

Rajbhandari has been arrested multiple times while protesting for climate action, most recently, in September, in New York City.

Last month Rajbhandari was also tackled after jumping on the stage at a campaign event for Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis.

After that incident, which he was not arrested for, Rajbhandari wrote why he did it, in a text to Idaho News 6.

“While Americans lose their homes, loved ones, and livelihoods in the face of storms, fires, floods, and droughts, Republican politicians are taking millions from oil and gas companies then lying right to our faces." Rajbhandari wrote.

"DeSantis sold out Florida to the fossil fuel industry and now he wants to sell out our country too. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Playing by the rules hasn’t worked. We deserve leaders who will tell us the truth and stand up for our future—even when it’s hard. Just like thousands of other young people across this country, I will never stop fighting until we end the era of fossil fuels, pass a Green New Deal, and begin building a livable future for us all.”

Idaho News 6 has reached out to Rajbhandari, as well as the Boise School District, about his latest arrest, but has yet to hear back.

According to Delaware court records, Rajbhandari's next court appearance is scheduled for March 7.

