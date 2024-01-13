Boise School Board Trustee Shiva Rajbhandari tackled while protesting Ron DeSantis

Boise School Board Trustee and climate activist Shiva Rajbhandari was tackled off of a Ron DeSantis campaign stage on Thursday in Iowa.

Rajbhandari confirmed to Idaho News 6 he was the one who was tackled while declaring DeSantis a "climate criminal".

Rajbhandari has been a vocal supporter of legislation to reverse the impacts of climate change, like the Green New Deal.

“While Americans lose their homes, loved ones, and livelihoods in the face of storms, fires, floods, and droughts, Republican politicians are taking millions from oil and gas companies then lying right to our faces." Rajbhandari wrote to Idaho News 6 via text on Friday.

"DeSantis sold out Florida to the fossil fuel industry and now he wants to sell out our county too. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Playing by the rules hasn’t worked. We deserve leaders who will tell us the truth and stand up for our future—even when it’s hard. Just like thousands of other young people across this country, I will never stop fighting until we end the era of fossil fuels, pass a Green New Deal, and begin building a livable future for us all.”

The Boise High School graduate is currently serving a two-year term as a school board trustee, after being elected to the board his senior year.

Related | Local activist and school board member arrested at protest in New York City

DeSantis, who is campaigning before the Iowa Caucuses said "This (is) what's wrong with the college system right there," after Rajbhandari was tackled.

Rajbhandari was one of several protestors who demonstrated during the campaign event.