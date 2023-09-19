Local activist and school board member arrested at protest in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, New York — Boise climate activist and school board member, Shiva Rajbhandari, was arrested at a climate protest in NYC on Monday. Rajbhandari and the group he was with were demanding leaders to end fossil fuel finance and declare a climate emergency.

"I was proud to partake in the mass civil disobedience at the Fed today alongside hundreds of fearless activists from across the country. Playing by the rules hasn’t worked," wrote Rajbhandari in an X, formerly known as Twitter, post.

Rajbhandari was released just hours after his arrest.