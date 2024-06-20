Boise restaurant owner facing child sexual battery charges appears in court

BOISE, Idaho — Boise restaurant owner Jose Fabricio Sanchez Vazquez appeared in court on June 20 for a preliminary hearing following his April 3 arrest.

Vazquez is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old who worked for him at his restaurant Garnacha que Apapacha between August and December of 2023.

He's was initially facing two felony charges, one charge of lewd conduct with a child under 16, and another charge of child sexual battery, but now he faces two additional charges of statutory rape.

Boise Police Investigators say Vazquez admitted to the alleged sexual relationship.

Court documents accuse Sanchez Vazquez of having sex with the 15-year-old girl over several months in 2023 at multiple locations between Ada and Canyon counties at his restaurant, near her Nampa apartment, and often in his truck.

According to court documents the victim was released from her job in February, but text messages between the victim and Vazquez reveal that he said he would put her on payroll.

documents show the victim was paid through March 26th receiving four pay stubs even though she no longer worked at the restaurant.

On March 5th the victim reportedly sought help at the Nampa Family Justice Center which came just before Vazquez's April 3 arrest.

Vazquez was at the Ada County Courthouse on June 20th for a preliminary hearing. His next hearing has been set for July 11 in Ada County but he'll have another appearance before that in Canyon County for his arraignment on June 26.