Nampa PD "concerned there are more victims" in lewd conduct case

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is concerned there could be more victims, in sexual assault allegations against Jose Sanchez Vazquez, the owner of Garnacha Que Appacha.

Vazquez is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old between August and December of 2023.

Earlier this month, Boise Police arrested Vazquez on two felony charges, one charge of lewd conduct with a child under 16, and another charge of child sexual battery.

Now, Vazquez is facing additional charges. Two counts of statutory rape, associated with the same juvenile victim.

This, as Boise Police Investigators say Vazquez admitted to the alleged sexual relationship, within multiple Treasure Valley locations, including Nampa.

The Nampa Police Department, Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Boise Police Department and the Ada County Sheriff's Office teamed up to present the new charges, as Vazquez was preparing to post his initial $200,000 bond.

Now, Nampa Police are concerned there may be additional victims that have not reported encounters with Vazquez.

Nampa Police are urging parents who are concerned your child may have been in contact with him, to call them at 208-465-2257, option 1.

If you choose to report, you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or www.343.cops.com