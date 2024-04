Boise Police have arrested Jose Sanchez on two felony charges, one charge of lewd conduct with a child under 16, and another charge of child sexual battery.

Sanchez was previously interviewed in a Made In Idaho feature highlighting his family's food at his restaurant Garnacha que Apapacha.

Made in Idaho: Garnacha que Apapacha offer a taste of Mexico at Boise Spectrum

More details will be added to this story as the situation develops.