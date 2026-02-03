Boise psychiatrist pleads not guilty to felony sexual assault charges, trial set for June

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise psychiatrist accused of sexually assaulting a patient pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony charges, setting the stage for a two-day jury trial this summer.

Dr. Alexander Wills entered his plea during a preliminary hearing at the Ada County Courthouse, where he faces charges of forcible penetration by use of a foreign object — a felony that carries a possible life sentence.

Wills, who previously worked at Parma Health in downtown Boise, has been in custody since his arrest after prosecutors said he violated release conditions by cutting off his GPS monitor and leaving the state. Authorities arrested him in California and returned him to Idaho, where a judge denied him bail in January.

During Tuesday's hearing, the judge explained the consequences tied to the charge, including mandatory sex-offender registration, DNA collection and a permanent restriction on firearms ownership.

The judge confirmed that Wills understood both the nature of the charges and the maximum penalties he could face if convicted.

With the not guilty plea entered, the court scheduled the trial to begin June 10,with proceedings expected to last two days.

Wills remains in custody as the case moves forward

