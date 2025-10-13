Boise psychiatrist accused of sexual assault apprehended in California after cutting GPS monitor

A Boise psychiatrist accused of sexually assaulting a patient has been apprehended in California after cutting off his GPS monitor while on bail, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Alexander Wills, 45, was taken back into custody after authorities lost track of his whereabouts following his release from jail on Oct. 6.

Wills had his medical license suspended last week after multiple complaints and what officials called an "immediate danger" to public safety.

He was initially arrested on sexual assault charges but bonded out of jail before removing his court-ordered GPS monitoring device, according to court documents obtained by Idaho News 6.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wills is once again in custody.

California records show he is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, likely for an extradition hearing.

