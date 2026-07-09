BOISE, Idaho — As detectives continue investigating the homicide of 25-year-old Jordan Harbst, Boise police are urging anyone who may have seen, heard or noticed anything unusual along the Greenbelt early Monday morning to come forward.

Investigators believe Harbst was killed sometime between midnight and approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday in the area between 11th Street and Pioneer Path. No suspect has been identified.

WATCH: Boise police are increasing patrols and asking Greenbelt users to stay alert as the homicide investigation continues.

Boise police seek public's help as Greenbelt homicide investigation continues

Police say they don't want people to decide for themselves whether what they witnessed is important.

"They may think it's nothing, but that nothing could turn into something," Captain Michael Ruffalo with Boise Police told Idaho News 6.

One person who took that message to heart is Boise resident River Curtis, who works near the Greenbelt.

After learning about the homicide, Curtis contacted police to report something he had noticed near the crime scene because he believed investigators should have the information.

"I called the non-emergency police line... they came to meet me," Curtis said. "Very minimal effort and definitely if you have information worth talking to them."

Boise police have not said whether the information Curtis reported is connected to the homicide investigation. Instead, investigators say his decision to contact police reflects the kind of public cooperation they are encouraging as detectives continue to gather information.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area between midnight and 7:30 a.m. Monday – or who saw, heard or experienced anything unusual – to contact investigators.

"If they saw something, or they had a feeling something wasn't right... please contact us," Captain Ruffalo said.

Harbst's family also issued a public plea for information, describing him as "one of Boise's brightest lights" and saying they are "devastated and completely heartbroken."

The family asked anyone with information that could help provide answers to contact the Boise Police Department.

While the investigation continues, Boise police say they have increased patrols along the Greenbelt to provide a visible presence.

When asked how concerned Greenbelt users should be, investigators emphasized that this type of crime is rare in Boise but encouraged people to remain aware of their surroundings.

"I think they just need to be aware of their surroundings... have a friend with you... but again, it's a very rare occurrence in Boise," Captain Ruffalo said.

"We want people to feel the sense of safety by our presence being down there."

Curtis said he still considers the Greenbelt a safe place but hopes the investigation reminds people to stay aware of what's happening around them.

"I still think the Greenbelt is very safe... but it's definitely a good reminder... be aware of your surroundings," Curtis said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.