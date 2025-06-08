Boise mom credits local nonprofit Baby Steps for support through motherhood

BOISE, Idaho — As Idaho News 6 kicks off its Community Baby Shower, a campaign to collect new baby items for local families in need, one Boise mom is sharing how a nonprofit called Baby Steps gave her more than just diapers and bottles. It gave her confidence, connection, and a community.

Molly Walker, a two-time participant in the Baby Steps program, said she first discovered the nonprofit while navigating single motherhood with her son, who is now six and a half years old.

“I had my little boy, and I was a single mom, and it was hard,” Walker said. “The economy wasn't great, and I was doing it by myself. I found out about Baby Steps and that I wasn't going to be alone.”

Baby Steps is an incentive-based program that provides low-income mothers with essential items such as diapers, wipes, car seats, and clothing. But Walker said the most meaningful part of the program was the emotional support and shared wisdom from other moms.

“I felt a lot of support from not just the people who came and taught the classes, but also the other women in the group,” she said. “When I felt unsure, other women would chime in with their own information and experiences.”

Now married with a second child, Walker said she turned to Baby Steps again—this time with a different set of challenges.

“I have an amazing husband. But the economy is just not great, and so Baby Steps was here to rescue us,” she said.

The program is open to expecting mothers and those with children up to age two. Participants earn points by attending educational classes and can use them at the program’s baby boutique.

“The moms earn points by coming to classes, and then they can redeem those points at our baby boutique where we have anything from diapers and wipes to car seats and strollers,” said Bella Compher, director of Baby Steps.

“At the end of the day, we’re really here to foster a community of moms who are here to support one another,” she added.

Walker said that sense of community is what continues to make a difference in her life.

The 19th annual #CommunityBabyShower is an opportunity for local charities, businesses, and viewers like you to come together and give Idaho’s babies a helping hand.



Find more info here:https://t.co/ibw7jbY7V9 pic.twitter.com/gcwVyNvcev — Idaho News 6 (@IdahoNews6) June 8, 2025

“Baby Steps transcends race, language, economic barriers, and you should not feel ashamed for needing help,” she said.

To support families like Molly’s, Idaho News 6 is collecting donations through its Community Baby Shower.

You can donate online by scanning the QR code in the video clip above, or by dropping off new baby items at your local Albertsons on Wednesday, June 11.