Community Baby Shower: Seniors donate handmade items to Treasure Valley babies

MERIDIAN, Idaho — We are just a few days away from our Idaho News 6 annual Community Baby Shower, and the community is coming together in a big way!

Every Wednesday morning, the Mad Hatters knitting group spends time chatting, laughing, and knitting together at the Meridian Senior Center.

“This is strictly voluntary; we don’t twist anybody’s arm to do this,” said Linda Powell, the Mad Hatters group leader.

Linda Powell has been ‘sew-ing’ senior friendships in the knitting social group for years.

“When anybody joins, we kinda tell them our purpose, and kinda the groups that we donate to,” added Powell.

While the Mad Hatters accept yarn donations at the senior center to knit blankets, hats, and baby booties, they also use much of their own supplies to give back to the community.

“Just because I like to knit, that way I can do something and then donate it. It just makes you feel good,” said Terry.

Terry is just one of the group's members who uses her time to ensure others in the community are wrapped up in love.

And while she just joined the group, Anetta tells me she has a history of donating handmade items

When asked what she likes so much about donating knitted items, Anetta replied, “I just feel good making them. And if they appreciate them, then I like it even better.”

Over the years, the Mad Hatters group has donated nearly 3,000 items, many of them to the Idaho News 6 Community Baby Shower.

You can make a difference too by donating to our annual Community Baby Shower!

Visit your local Albertsons store to drop off any baby-related items or make a donation here. All of your donations stay right here to help Treasure Valley nonprofits supporting families with young babies.