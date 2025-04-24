Boise Mayor McLean responds to AG's letter to remove Pride flag at City Hall

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean took to social media on Thursday to share the response she sent to Idaho Attorney Raul Labrador regarding his request for the Pride flag to be removed outside of Boise City Hall.

House Bill 96, which was signed by Governor Little this month, prohibits cities and other governmental entities from displaying "unauthorized flags."

On April 15, Attorney General Raúl Labrador sent Mayor McLean a public letter urging the flag’s removal and threatening possible upcoming penalties if she refuses.

McLean, in her letter on Thursday, argues that the bill "was brought by a legislator hostile to Boise and was touted, as a vehicle to force the City of Boise to take down the Pride flag that has flown at City Hall for nearly 10 years."

She goes on to say that the bill does not include any civil or criminal penalties, something the AG has publicly agreed to.

"We believe that (the bill) is not enforceable as drafted, and that if the State of Idaho seeks to impose civil or criminal penalties, it will be acting in bad faith," McLean wrote. "In turn, the City of Boise will take appropriate legal and political steps to stand up for members of our community."

