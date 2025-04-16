Attorney General challenges Boise over Pride flag display

BOISE, Idaho — The pride flag is still flying at Boise City Hall, and Idaho’s Attorney General isn’t happy about it

On Tuesday, Attorney General Raúl Labrador sent Boise Mayor Lauren McLean a public letter urging the flag’s removal and threatening possible upcoming penalties if she refuses.

House Bill 96, signed by Governor Little, prohibits cities and other governmental entities from displaying unauthorized flags.

In Attorney General Labrador’s letter, he says, as elected officials, "we have a duty to comply with the laws of the land."

The letter continues, saying, “As the mayor of Idaho's capital and largest city, you took an oath to uphold the law even in instances where you may personally disagree.”

We spoke to Boise City Council president Colin Nash, who says the city is reviewing its options under the law.

“Want to make sure we're upholding the values of Boise and upholding our oath to the Constitution of the United States and the expressions that are protected under that,” says Nash.

The letter continues, saying, “What if citizens of Boise acted as you have by refusing to follow the municipal laws with which they disagree?” and “How do you ensure your citizens’ respect for the rule of law if you are not following the law yourself?”

Councilman Nash says the city wants Boiseans to know that the city stands with residents and wants to protect their right to expression.

Colin Nash, “We want Boiseans to know that representing their values and letting them know that everyone is welcome here is central to us and not only that, but defending rights of expression that they have under the law and that their government has and the rights that are afforded by the constitution.”

Ultimately, there are no penalties for Mayor McLean flying the flags, but in his letter, Attorney General Labrador says that in the next legislative session, strong enforcement tools will be put in place for those who are violating the law.