BOISE, Idaho — A deadly attack at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Michigan over the weekend left four worshipers dead and eight others injured.

In the Treasure Valley, local LDS leaders say the tragedy – paired with the passing of church President Russell M. Nelson the same weekend – has left many members leaning on their faith.

WATCH: Treasure Valley LDS leaders react after deadly Michigan church attack

Boise LDS leaders react to deadly Michigan church attack

“In the multiple congregations I went to yesterday, both topics were heavy on the minds of the members of the church,” said Skye Root, stake president of the Boise Idaho West Stake. “There was sorrow, sadness, grief, tragedy tied to certainly the violence in Michigan, but also the passing of our prophet. And the focus yesterday was one of unity and peace.”

Root said many congregants responded first with prayer and by returning to core gospel principles.

“Fundamentally it’s a return back to the principles that were taught from Jesus Christ – to mourn with those who mourn and to comfort those that stand in need of comfort and bear one another’s burdens,” he said. “And that’s really where people’s minds went to as opposed to fear.”

Root added that the attack in Michigan is part of a troubling pattern of violence across the country.

“You know, we live in troubled times and it is a time to build bridges, to respect one another, to love one another, to live in the way that Jesus Christ taught us how to live and that President Russell M. Nelson taught us how to live in the bridges that he built,” Root said.

In the midst of loss and violence, Root said his message to members is simple: “The world doesn’t need more enemies. It needs more bearers of light.”

Local LDS leaders emphasize the priority now is to come together as communities of faith, standing united against tragedy.

