Boise Firefighters battle flames and heat: Strategies to stay safe in extreme temperatures

BOISE, Idaho — With temperatures heading back into the triple digits, Boise firefighters face extra challenges as they combat fires in the summer heat, burdened by heavy gear.



Boise Fire Paramedic Kurt Freeman highlights the need for strategies to prevent heat exhaustion such as frequent rotations and ample hydration.

Even those not on the front lines must remain cautious of heat stroke.

Treasure Valley cooling centers are a good place to escape the heat.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"Yeah, we're really concerned about our people because we work outside and don't have the ability to dress in shorts and a T-shirt," says Boise Fire Paramedic Kurt Freeman.

When combating fires in the summer heat, staying cool is a challenge for Boise firefighters while battling flames.

"We wear a lot of excessive gear, we're doing a lot of extensive work, we're working in hot environments," says Freeman.

So, with crews wearing equipment weighing over 70 pounds, I wanted to know what strategies they put in place to prevent heat exhaustion.

"We'll send extra apparatus to fires so we can rotate companies more often. We're bringing lots and lots of coolers with cold water and Gatorade. We're rotating them in and out of the working environment regularly. Every 20-30 minutes they're pulled out. They take all their gear off, cool down, then rotate back in," says Freeman.

But even if you're not on the frontlines fighting flames, Boise Paramedic Kurt Freeman says it is important to stay vigilant when spending time outside in excessive heat.

"Hydrate. And pre-hydrate. Drinking water the day you want to be outside is not going to be enough. You really have to start 1-2 days in advance," says Freeman.

In addition to hydration, Freeman also recommends electrolytes if you're participating in physical activity, finding time to get out of the sun, and avoiding heavy clothes and darker colors.

"The biggest thing we're concerned about is getting that core temperature up. That's when we start to see symptoms of heat exhaustion," says Freeman.

And a reminder: protect others who can't protect themselves.

"Don't leave kids and animals in cars, period. Just don't. It can get 120-140 degrees in the car very, very quickly, especially in the heat that we're gonna have for the next week or two," says Freeman.