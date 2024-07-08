Here's where you can find a cooling center in the Treasure Valley

With an excessive heat warning in effect through Friday, July 12, groups like Ada County's Our Path Home are sharing lists of cooling centers across the Treasure Valley.
Our Path Home is sharing a summer cooling resource guide, available here.
Here's where you can find a cooling center during the heat wave:
Boise:
- Boise City Hall
- 150 N Capitol Blvd
- Hours: Mon-Fri, 8 am - 5 pm
- Corpus Christi House
- 525 S. Americana Blvd
- Hours: Mon-Sat, 8:30 am - 8 pm
- Cathedral of the Rockies
- 717 N. 11th St
- Hours: Mon-Fri, 9 am - 4 pm
- Lunch Hours: Mon-Fri, 11:30 am - 1 pm
- Boise Public Library (downtown)
- 715 S. Capitol Blvd
- Hours: Mon-Thur, 10 am - 8 pm, Fri, 10 am - 6 pm
- Sat-Sun, 10 am -2 pm
- Interfaith Sanctuary
- 1620 W. River St
- Mon-Sun, 8 am - 5 pm (back side)
- City Light Home for Women and Children
- 1404 W Jefferson St
- Women and children only. Open indoor access for overnight guests when above 95 degrees.
- Hours: Mon-Sun, 9 am - 8 pm
- Overnight check-in at 4:30 pm
- Garden City Library
- 6015 N Glenwood St, Garden City
- Hours: Mon + Fri, 9:30 am - 5:30 pm
- Tues-Thur, 9:30 am - 8 pm, Sat, 10 am - 4 pm
- Hays House
- 7221 Poplar St
- 24/7 Emergency Youth Shelter (Ages 9-17)
- River of Life Men's Shelter
- 575 S 13th St
- Men only, open indoor access to public when above 95 degrees.
- Hours: Mon-Sun, 9 am - 4 pm
- (Overnight check-in at 4:30 pm)
- Treasure Valley YMCA (downtown)
- 1050 W State St
- Hours: Mon-Fri, 5 am- 9 pm
- Sat, 7 am - 6pm, Sun, 10 am - 6pm
- Free seasonal gym membership. Apply at CATCH, Corpus Christi, Interfaith Sanctuary, or Boise Public Library.
Nampa:
- Nampa Public Library Multi-purpose Room
- 215 12th Ave S (located off the lobby)
- Mon-Thurs, 10 am - 8 pm, Fri, 9 am - 6 pm
- Sat, 10 am - 5 pm
- Hugh Nichols Public Safety Building In Baker Room
- 820 2nd Street S (located off the lobby)
- Mon-Sun 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (until further notice)
- Nampa City Hall
- 411 3rd Street S
- Mon–Fri, 8 am - 5 pm
- Harward Recreation Center
- 131 Constitution Way
- Mon–Fri, 5 am – 10 pm
- Sat, 8 am -7 pm
- The snack area located off the main lobby has been made available for families only.
- Please note this location does not include access to the pool or workout areas.
Caldwell:
- Caldwell Public Library
- 1010 Dearborn St
- Hours: Mon-Thurs, 10 am - 9 pm, Fri 10 am - 6 pm
- Sat, 10 am - 5 pm
- Caldwell Idaho Senior Center
- 1009 Everett St
- Hours: Mon - Fri, 9 am - 3 pm
- Southwest Health District Headquarters (temporary 7/8-7/12)
- 13307 Miami Ln
- Hours: Mon - Fri, 8 am - 5 pm