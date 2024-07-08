Here's where you can find a cooling center in the Treasure Valley

With an excessive heat warning in effect through Friday, July 12, groups like Ada County's Our Path Home are sharing lists of cooling centers across the Treasure Valley.

Our Path Home is sharing a summer cooling resource guide, available here.

Here's where you can find a cooling center during the heat wave:

Boise:



Boise City Hall

150 N Capitol Blvd Hours: Mon-Fri, 8 am - 5 pm

Corpus Christi House

525 S. Americana Blvd Hours: Mon-Sat, 8:30 am - 8 pm

Cathedral of the Rockies

717 N. 11th St Hours: Mon-Fri, 9 am - 4 pm Lunch Hours: Mon-Fri, 11:30 am - 1 pm

Boise Public Library (downtown)

715 S. Capitol Blvd Hours: Mon-Thur, 10 am - 8 pm, Fri, 10 am - 6 pm Sat-Sun, 10 am -2 pm

Interfaith Sanctuary

1620 W. River St Mon-Sun, 8 am - 5 pm (back side)

City Light Home for Women and Children

1404 W Jefferson St Women and children only. Open indoor access for overnight guests when above 95 degrees. Hours: Mon-Sun, 9 am - 8 pm Overnight check-in at 4:30 pm

Garden City Library

6015 N Glenwood St, Garden City Hours: Mon + Fri, 9:30 am - 5:30 pm Tues-Thur, 9:30 am - 8 pm, Sat, 10 am - 4 pm

Hays House

7221 Poplar St 24/7 Emergency Youth Shelter (Ages 9-17)

River of Life Men's Shelter

575 S 13th St Men only, open indoor access to public when above 95 degrees. Hours: Mon-Sun, 9 am - 4 pm (Overnight check-in at 4:30 pm)

Treasure Valley YMCA (downtown)

1050 W State St Hours: Mon-Fri, 5 am- 9 pm Sat, 7 am - 6pm, Sun, 10 am - 6pm Free seasonal gym membership. Apply at CATCH, Corpus Christi, Interfaith Sanctuary, or Boise Public Library.



Nampa:



Nampa Public Library Multi-purpose Room

215 12th Ave S (located off the lobby) Mon-Thurs, 10 am - 8 pm, Fri, 9 am - 6 pm Sat, 10 am - 5 pm

Hugh Nichols Public Safety Building In Baker Room

820 2nd Street S (located off the lobby) Mon-Sun 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (until further notice)

Nampa City Hall

411 3 rd Street S Mon–Fri, 8 am - 5 pm

Harward Recreation Center

131 Constitution Way Mon–Fri, 5 am – 10 pm Sat, 8 am -7 pm The snack area located off the main lobby has been made available for families only . Please note this location does not include access to the pool or workout areas.



Caldwell:

