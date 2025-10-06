Boise community honors Susan “SueB” Newby at 16th annual 5K

Every October, hundreds gather at Julia Davis Park to honor the life of Susan Newby, also known as SueB, a woman whose story inspired a movement to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Newby, born February 9, 1955, was known for her love of life, horses, and soccer. Her friends described her as disciplined, intelligent, and passionate — someone who loved to challenge herself and enjoy life to the fullest.

In the years before her death in 2008, her family noticed trouble in her marriage. SueB’s sisters, MarjorY, and her friends saw signs of emotional abuse — including isolation and mind games, common tactics used by abusers to control partners.

“The 5K has been running for the past 16 years,” said a representative with the WCA. “We feel super privileged to partner with Sue’s family. It’s been an event that we look forward to every year, and it’s a time when we come together and support survivors of domestic abuse,” said philanthropy chair, Laura Donn.

The event includes a community fair, bringing together local partners to share resources and offer support. Participants had the chance to connect, learn, and support survivors through the WCA.

SueB’s sister says the race is a way to turn heartbreak into hope — celebrating her love of life while educating others about domestic abuse.

“It's like a dream come true, and 16 years later, you know, we have this glorious community,” said Marjory Sente, SueB’s sister.

SueB’s legacy lives on through this event, reminding the community that support, connection, and awareness can make a real difference in survivors’ lives.

“Knowing that this many people come together to support our mission — that’s effectively supporting people in the community that are experiencing domestic abuse or sexual assault — is super special,” said a WCA representative.



Women’s and Children’s Alliance 24/7 Hotline: (208) 343-7025



National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

