Boise City Council to consider flag resolution amid controversy over pride flag at city hall

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Boise City Council will consider a resolution on Tuesday, May 6, that would formally establish which flags can be displayed at City Hall, a move that comes amid concerns about compliance with a new state law.

"The City of Boise will continue to fly the flags on City Hall Plaza that represent our community and speak to our values of caring for people and welcoming all," McLean said. "This resolution formalizes which flags are considered the official flags of our city."

City officials maintain the resolution would ratify that Boise's flag displays comply with Idaho state law.

The resolution comes after Idaho passed House Bill 96, which prohibits cities and other governmental entities from displaying "unauthorized flags."

"The passing of HB96 has already created division, confusion, and conflicts across the state and across our city," McLean said. The bill, however, does not have an enforcement mechanism, which has been pointed out by McLean.

City Council President Colin Nash emphasized the symbolic importance of the flags.

"The flags the city flies are an expression of our values and responsibilities, which include a commitment to equality, inclusion, and civic pride," Nash City Council President Colin Nash said. "This resolution reflects not only our municipal values but also our civic duty to uphold the principles of dignity and belonging in public spaces."

If the city faces legal challenges over its flag displays, it will not be at taxpayers' expense. Attorneys from Holland & Hart, including Erik Stidham, Jennifer Jensen, Alex Grande, and Anne Haws, have volunteered to represent the city pro bono in any potential litigation.

The public can attend Tuesday's council meeting in person at Boise City Hall or watch online at 6 p.m.