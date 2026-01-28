Boise City Council moves to limit foothills development to already-annexed land

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council advanced a foothills protection resolution Tuesday that would limit new residential development in the Boise Foothills and restrict annexation of new land into the area.

City leaders say the move is intended to reduce wildfire risk, control infrastructure costs, and preserve open space as the city grows.

The resolution, introduced by Mayor Lauren McLean and Planning and Development Services Director Maureen Brewer, directs the city to stop annexing new foothills land for residential development and only allow new homes on parcels that are already annexed and zoned for limited residential use.

McLean told council members that the city has long discussed limiting foothills development, but had not acted on it until now.

“The city said a while ago, in fact, before my time, that we wouldn't build into the foothills, but action hasn't been taken,” McLean said. “So today's discussion is about that, and I think it's particularly timely, given that this fall we had so many residents say that they were concerned about wildfire mitigation and impact.”

Brewer told the council the foothills remain a critical wildfire zone and one of Boise’s most valued landscapes.

She presented data showing roughly 400 potential homes could still be built under existing annexations, but no farther.

“We know that the foothills are an incredibly important and precious community resource,” Brewer said. “And Boise city residents have shown really unwavering and strong support to protect critical open space, including the foothills.”

Council members generally supported the direction, saying it aligns with the city’s values and reduces long-term costs associated with extending infrastructure, such as sewer, roads, and emergency response, into steep terrain. Council President Meredith Stead stressed the permanence of foothills development, saying, “Foothills development cannot be undone once it’s done. And things like fire mitigation and hillside engineering get more expensive and more difficult.”

The council also directed staff to begin discussions with Ada County on a coordinated approach, since removing foothills areas from Boise’s “area of impact” would give the county more planning authority. Some members urged caution about relinquishing leverage before working with the county on conservation and wildfire mitigation goals. Council Member Colin Nash said he wanted to avoid that scenario, saying, “I want to maximize our ability to protect the foothills and not let go of any hypothetical leverage we could have in the future on development plans prior to engaging with the county.”

The city will now begin a comprehensive plan amendment, a process expected to take roughly six months and include public hearings. Boise will also formally request that Ada County adjust the area of impact boundary, which will require a separate county review process with its own public hearings.

