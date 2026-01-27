Boise City Council to consider resolution to protect foothills from new development

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is asking city leaders to approve a resolution that would limit future development in the Boise Foothills, citing concerns about wildfire danger, public safety and infrastructure costs.

The proposal would restrict new development to land already annexed by the city and prevent additional zoning for building in the foothills. City leaders say expanding development into the area could increase wildfire risk, strain emergency response times and require costly infrastructure investments.

Mayor McLean said the resolution is meant to protect both residents and the foothills as Boise continues to grow.

“The resolution presented today is another step towards our efforts of both protecting one (of) our most precious natural resources and creating a safe city for everyone,” McLean said in a press release. “It ensures that our foothills will remain in public hands in perpetuity and it’s an example of how we invest in our city’s future— creating and sustaining a safe community our kids, and theirs, will want to call home.”

Boise City Council is scheduled to consider the resolution during its meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at Boise City Hall.

