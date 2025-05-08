Boise Catholics pray and reflect as conclave begins to elect new pope

BOISE, Idaho — Thousands of miles from Vatican City, Catholics here in Boise are following centuries-old tradition, watching closely as the conclave begins in Rome to select a new pope. While the decision will be made behind closed doors at the Sistine Chapel, its impact will echo throughout the world, all the way to Boise.

“So we had nine days of mourning for Pope Francis. We were totally focused on the Pope, who has gone to God. And now, we are into the conclave,” said Deacon Scott Pearhill with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise joins Catholics worldwide in prayer, awaiting news of who will lead the church next. Pope Francis was known for shaking up tradition — a legacy Deacon Scott Pearhill says won’t be forgotten.

“From the day that he appeared on the loggia, the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square, he was a pope of surprises. One of the first things he did is ask for the people to pray for him,” Pearhill said.

Now, attention turns to who could follow. Some hope for a return to Italian leadership — others wonder if an American cardinal could rise.

“There are more candidates that are papabile — meaning pope-able — than in recent memory. As everyone says, whoever you think the pope will be, it won't be that person,” Deacon Pearhill said.

And while the cardinals deliberate, local leaders are urging one thing above all: stand together in prayer.

“We just ask all people of goodwill everywhere, please pray for a positive outcome. Pray that the Holy Spirit helps us to choose the next pope, the pope who is chosen by God, who is the right person for this time,” Deacon Pearhill added.

For now, the world continues to wait as the conclave continues until white smoke rises from the Vatican and a new leader of the Catholic Church is chosen.