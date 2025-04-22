Catholic Diocese of Boise to hold memorial mass following the death of Pope Francis

BOISE, Idaho — Catholics across the world, including here in Boise, are mourning after Pope Francis died of a stroke on Easter Monday. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise will host a local memorial mass to honor the Pope.

“I was shocked when I heard this morning, and I think that’s the reaction, even though we knew he was sick," says Deacon Scott Pearhill, the Director of Communications for the Diocese of Boise.

A reaction of shock and sadness for Idahoans.

“People told me that they cried when they heard, we knew it was coming, but it was still shocking, and I think people are grieving right now, they’re mourning," says Pearhill.

His death comes following Easter celebrations in Boise and worldwide.

“Actually, for Idahoans, he died at 11:35 PM on Easter Sunday... You know, it’s just nice for us that correlation, that he is part of the resurrection of the dead, he’s in Christ. He’s now living with Jesus in heaven eternally," says Pearhill.

He says Pope Francis, the first pope to come from The Americas, is leaving behind a lasting legacy.

“He was a Pope that very much emphasized hope, mercy, forgiveness," added Pearhill.

His legacy will be honored at a memorial mass at 12:15 p.m. on April 23rd at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist in Boise. The community is encouraged to attend.

“We call it a memorial mass because we don’t have his body, but we are remembering him in memoriam. That funeral, led by Bishop Peter himself, and all of the Roman Catholic Priests of Idaho, are invited to celebrate. So it will be a really wonderful occasion. Anybody can come to that, and all are invited," says Pearhill.