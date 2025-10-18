Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Boise

Actions

Car crashes into Boise storefront, sending one to the hospital

modern apothecary crash thumbnail
Modern Apothecary
modern apothecary crash thumbnail
Posted
and last updated

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise wellness boutique is closed indefinitely after a Honda SUV crashed into its storefront on Friday, October 17.

According to a spokesperson with Boise Police, one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The owner of Modern Apothecary spoke with Idaho News 6, saying, "I'm glad no one was hurt. As far as I know, the driver wasn't seriously injured."

WATCH | Honda plows down Boise storefront—

Car crashes into storefront on E. Myrtle St in Boise

They went on to say, "I am a small one-person-run business. I have the sweetest, most supportive customers in the world."

"The shop was badly damaged by the impact and will be closed until I figure out how to handle this disaster," said the owner.

modern apothecary

Authorities have not elaborated on the cause of the crash.

Idaho News 6 will provide updates on this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Downtown Boise reporter Riley Shoemaker