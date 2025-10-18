Car crashes into Boise storefront, sending one to the hospital

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise wellness boutique is closed indefinitely after a Honda SUV crashed into its storefront on Friday, October 17.

According to a spokesperson with Boise Police, one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The owner of Modern Apothecary spoke with Idaho News 6, saying, "I'm glad no one was hurt. As far as I know, the driver wasn't seriously injured."

WATCH | Honda plows down Boise storefront—

Car crashes into storefront on E. Myrtle St in Boise

They went on to say, "I am a small one-person-run business. I have the sweetest, most supportive customers in the world."

"The shop was badly damaged by the impact and will be closed until I figure out how to handle this disaster," said the owner.

Modern Apothecary

Authorities have not elaborated on the cause of the crash.

Idaho News 6 will provide updates on this story as more information becomes available.