Boise blocks off Greenbelt cave used as a campsite, plans riverbank repairs to limit erosion

BOISE, Idaho — Concrete blocks now fill a space along the Boise Greenbelt near Arid Club, where police said people were camping in a cave.

After the city came to investigate, crews found another concern that could threaten this stretch of the river when flows rise.

WATCH: Boise seals Greenbelt 'cave,' plans restoration to prevent flooding damage

Boise seals Greenbelt 'cave,' plans restoration to prevent flooding damage

"The actual cave, I think just based on looking at what's here, it's probably been here for a while," city engineer Jim Pardy said.

Boise police told Idaho News 6 that officers knew it as a popular camping spot, often finding trash and other discarded items inside. Concerns about safety brought in the city's engineering team.

"When it was brought to our attention, we came out and there was kind of a roof to it," Pardy said.

Crews removed it and brought in the temporary blocks to keep people from re-entering.

Avery Tuininga, who uses the Greenbelt every day, said she normally feels safe along the path. But learning about the cave, she said it was unsettling to hear it had been there.

"I didn't know that was there, so it's kind of freaky to hear that that was a thing and kind of makes me icked a little bit to know that," Tuininga said.

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Keeping people out was only part of the issue. With the river low, the spot may look well out of the water's reach. But when flows rise, Pardy said water could reach the opening and wear away the bank.

"It could have eroded and eroded and all of a sudden you take a small 10 by 30 foot area that needs repair and it could have stretched clear down the Greenbelt. That's always the concern," Pardy said.

The plan is to reshape the section to match the surrounding bank, add rock and plant willows to help hold the soil in place.

"My guess is after a couple of years of restoration you won't even know this was here and it'll just blend into the landscape," Pardy said.

Four trees will have to come out, but Pardy said the city will replace them with 12 others.

For people walking or biking through, Pardy expects brief stops with flaggers when equipment needs to cross the Greenbelt.

"It feels good to know they care and like to help you feel safer in a place because I know it's a widely used thing," Tuininga said.

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The city hopes to start work this winter and plans to pay for it through its Enhance the River program. Once the work is complete, Pardy said these repairs will help protect this stretch of the Greenbelt from future flooding.

"At some point we'll have another Snowmageddon. We won't have to worry about this area. It will be nice and secured," Pardy said.

Once work begins, Pardy expects it to take no more than a couple of weeks.

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