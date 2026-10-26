Boise Art Glass Demo Day gives neighbors a behind-the-scenes look at glassblowing

BOISE, Idaho — When you think of making a Halloween pumpkin, molten glass probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind.

—WATCH Inside the art of glassblowing at Boise Art Glass—

Inside the art of glassblowing at Boise Art Glass

But at Boise Art Glass, neighbors are getting a behind-the-scenes look at how artists transform molten glass into one-of-a-kind creations.

During Demo Day, visitors could watch the process up close as molten glass is heated, shaped and transformed.

At this month's event, artists created pumpkins and even a scary bowl with teeth.

For Boise Art Glass instructor Grayson Bailey, working with glass has become a passion.

“I fell in love with the medium from the moment I picked it up,” Bailey expressed.

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And, it isn't just professional artists who can find that passion.

Bailey's mom, Pat Caplinger, says she never really considered herself an artistic person.

“I am all science, all physics, all math,” Caplinger told me. “I don't have that artsy side to me, so it's been really fun to kind of grow it and watch him grow in that arena.”

But after getting into glassblowing herself, Caplinger discovered the science she loves and creating art with glass aren't all that far apart.

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“It's physics. You can't rush it,” Caplinger explained. “It just teaches you patience, and sometimes things break and sometimes things don't go quite how you want them to go.”

After taking classes herself and making countless pieces, Caplinger found a new appreciation for the work behind finished glass art.

“I had no idea, like, what it takes to make that piece,” Caplinger told me. “And that's one thing that I've really learned to appreciate, is the work that's gone into the different things that you see.”

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Demo Day offers an opportunity to see the process up close, learn something new, and potentially discover a new passion.

“If I could get one person into glass for the rest of their life, that would make me happy,” Bailey said.

For those who missed this month's Demo Day, Boise Art Glass plans on bringing the event back next month.

You can register on the Boise Art Glass website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.