Boise approves enforcement plan for Idaho's new camping ban

BOISE, Idaho — With Idaho’s new camping law set to take effect on July 1, Boise leaders have approved a plan for its enforcement, one that focuses more on resources than punishment.

The law bans public camping on streets, sidewalks, and the greenbelt. Violations will be treated as civil infractions, not misdemeanors, meaning individuals won’t face jail time or arrest. The penalty is a $10 fine.

“Yes, the current fine would be for a $10 infraction,” Boise Police Chief Christopher Dennison said. “I can tell you it would always stay a civil infraction. It would not go criminal. There’s no mechanism available for that to occur right now.”

Dennison told the Boise City Council that his officers will be instructed to prioritize offering resources and using discretion.

“For me, it's really important that the officers have that discretion to make those decisions in the moment when they're dealing with the person on the ground,” he said.

That softer approach is earning cautious support from homeless advocates, including Jodi Peterson-Stigers with Interfaith Sanctuary.

“It felt so reasonable and it was relieving to know that a fine is much different than a misdemeanor when it comes to creating more barriers for the people that we're working with,” Peterson-Stigers said. “It's probably easier to resolve that $10 issue than it is to have a misdemeanor and a larger fine.”

Still, police anticipate a rise in calls for service once enforcement begins.

“We do anticipate an increase for calls for service regarding public camping issues,” Dennison said.

The law officially takes effect July 1.